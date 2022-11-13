JUST IN
Station House Officer taken into custody over rape complaint in Kerala
CBI arrests 2 CGST officials in Gujarat's Ankleshwar for demanding bribe
Priyanka Gandhi posed questions on Rajiv's assassination: Nalini Sriharan
Coast Guard apprehends 2 Sri Lankan boats for fishing in Indian waters
Jaishankar discusses Ukraine war, Indo-Pacific with Blinken in Cambodia
Climate Change@ 2050: Why Mumbai may get that 'sinking feeling'
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses East Asia Summit during his Cambodia visit
Afghanistan govt has in principle agreed to resume women's cricket: ICC
India logs 734 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 12,307
Unidentified people booked for swindling Rs 20 crore Delhi Jal Board fund
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Station House Officer taken into custody over rape complaint in Kerala
Business Standard

Customs seizes 61 Kg gold worth Rs 32 crore at Mumbai airport; 7 held

Customs officials seized 61 kg of gold worth Rs 32 crore in separate operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, making it the highest value seizure in a single day

Topics
Mumbai | Customs

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Customs officials seized 61 kg of gold worth Rs 32 crore in separate operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, making it the highest value seizure by the department at the airport in a single day, an official said on Sunday.

At least seven travellers, five men and two women, were arrested in the seizures that were made on Friday, the official said.

This is the highest seizure in a single day in the history of the customs at the Mumbai airport, he claimed.

In the first operation, four Indians returning from Tanzania were found carrying 1 kg gold bars, which were concealed in specially-designed belts with multiple pockets, the official said.

Officials recovered 53 kg of UAE-made gold bars, worth Rs 28.17 crore, from the belts that the passengers had worn around their torso, he said.

The belts were handed over to the travellers by a Sudanese national at Doha airport during transit time, the official said.

The four travellers were arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a court, he said.

Similarly, customs officials seized 8 kg gold valued at Rs 3.88 crore from three passengers who had arrived from Dubai, he said.

The trio, including two women, were carrying gold dust in wax form, he said.

The gold was ingeniously concealed in the waistline of the jeans the travellers had worn, the official said.

One of the women was is in her late 60s and was on a wheelchair, he said, adding that the trio were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 18:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU