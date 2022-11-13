JUST IN
Fantasy sports offered by Dream11 are games of skill, not chance: SC
3 killed, 4 injured in road accident near Ludhiana in Punjab: Police
Customs seizes 61 Kg gold worth Rs 32 crore at Mumbai airport; 7 held
Station House Officer taken into custody over rape complaint in Kerala
CBI arrests 2 CGST officials in Gujarat's Ankleshwar for demanding bribe
Priyanka Gandhi posed questions on Rajiv's assassination: Nalini Sriharan
Coast Guard apprehends 2 Sri Lankan boats for fishing in Indian waters
Jaishankar discusses Ukraine war, Indo-Pacific with Blinken in Cambodia
Climate Change@ 2050: Why Mumbai may get that 'sinking feeling'
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses East Asia Summit during his Cambodia visit
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Fantasy sports offered by Dream11 are games of skill, not chance: SC
Business Standard

Indian Army's 'Dil Maange More' short film festival begins in Udhampur

The Indian Army has started a short film festival 'Dil Maange More', aimed at empowering young filmmakers from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Topics
Indian Army | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Udhampur 

Indian Army soldiers pose for a photograph with the national flag on the occasion of New Year 2022, at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh (Photo: PTI)

The Indian Army has started a short film festival 'Dil Maange More', aimed at empowering young filmmakers from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Dil Maange More Short Film Festival (DMMSFF) is an initiative of the Northern Command of the Indian Army.

On the opening day of the festival on Saturday, masterclasses by award-winning and renowned filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali and Rahul Mittra were organised, officials said.

"The first ever 'Dil Maange More' short film festival conducted by the Northern Command opened to a fantastic response by the youth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh at Udhampur," General officer Commanding (GoC) 71-sub area, Major General S S Patil told reporters here.

The month-long festival, curated by Captain Rahul Bali, is being organised in association with Innovations India.

Major Gen Patil said Indian Army is steadfast in its endeavour of nation building and lending all the support possible to the youth of J&K and Ladakh for their growth and development.

The short film festival is a step in that direction, he added.

The interactive workshops and masterclasses by filmmakers Rahul Mittra, Imtiaz Ali, Umesh Shukla, Rahat Kazmi along with acclaimed actors Sara Khan and Tariq Khan were attended by more than 15,000 youth both in online and offline mode, officials said.

"Dil Maange More Short Film Festival is dedicated to the independent, talented and discerning film makers from J&K and Ladakh, who crave to showcase their deftness and craft of film making to the world via short films," Ali said.

According to officials, the participants would be required to make short films of 5-15 minutes duration on the given themes and submit their entries online by December 10. The finale of the festival would be held in Udhampur on December 16, 2022.

The top three winners would be awarded cash prizes, trophies and merit certificates by the Indian Army. They would also be mentored by Ali, Mittra and Shukla.

Captain Rahul Bali, the festival curator, said the film gala is aimed at empowering the youth of J&K and Ladakh. We look forward to introducing the talented youth to the world and seek to develop a lot of synergies for their overall growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Army

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 19:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU