UK Covid-19 cases could rise exponentially, warns medical advisor

Britain's top medical adviser says the country has, in a very bad sense, turned a corner on COVID-19 infection rates, with figures suggesting there will be an exponential growth in the disease unless action is taken.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told the public on Monday that rates are going in the wrong direction amid expectations the government is preparing to announce new measures to control the pandemic.

He says we have in a very bad sense, literally turned a corner", after weeks of increasing infection rates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson huddled with ministers over the weekend to discuss how the government will respond to the recent rise in cases, which has pushed infection rates to levels last seen in May.

Later this week the government is expected to announce a slate of short-term restrictions that will act as a circuit breaker to slow the spread of the disease.

