UK passengers face eight hour wait at Delhi airport to get Covid-19 report

-
ALSO READ
Delhi airport starts Covid-19 testing for passengers before departure
Covid-19 impact: AAI likely to slip into red for first time in FY21
Two passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19 at Kolkata airport
Mumbai airport's new Covid protocols for international passengers
World Coronavirus Dispatch: UK economic recovery runs into trouble
-
New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Passengers arriving from the United Kingdom are facing a wait of more than 8 hours to get their COVID-19 test report even after travelling for a distance of around 6,700 kilometres.
As per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), passengers from the UK will only be permitted to exit the airport when the entire passenger's Covid report out.
Airport official said that the delay due to the procedural system for the UK passengers.
"As per the SOPs set by the administration, the sample of the Covid collection in a mass level of the UK passengers but allow them to exit the airport only when the reports of all passengers are out," an airport official told ANI.
The Government of India has suspended flight operations from midnight of December 22 to and from the UK after new covid virus strain outbreak in the country.
Around 500 passengers from the UK who landed at Delhi airport last night are stuck in the chaos at the airport.
In the wake of the government's directive to conduct mandatory RT-PCR testing for all passengers and crew arriving from the United Kingdom, the organisation has been tasked with conducting COVID-19 tests at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
Passengers are alleging that they are waiting for the last eight hours to get their test report.
"We are at the airport since last night and now it's over eight hours we here at the airport waiting for permission to go outside the airport, social distancing is clearly being violated at the airport," a woman passenger told ANI.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday had announced, in the light of the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK, that the flights from and to the UK stand temporarily suspended from December 23 to 31, 2020 or till further orders.
The government has also issued a direction that all the passengers coming from the UK during the intervening period from December 21 to 23 will have to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airports of arrival.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU