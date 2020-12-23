Covid-19: Daily recoveries outnumber fresh infections in Puducherry

on Wednesday logged



34 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total caseload to 37,845 even as 44 recoveries outnumbered new infections.

As many as 44 people were cured of the virus and discharged, a government bulletin said and put the active cases at 350, down from 360 on Tuesday.

reported 20 cases, while Mahe and Karaikal witnessed 11 and three new infections respectively, it said.

With the new additions, the overall count in the union territory touched 37,845, while the recoveries stood at 36,866.

As the union territory reported no deaths today, the overall fatalities remained 629.

As many as 2,975 tests were conducted during this period even as the recovery rate stood at 97.41 percent.

The case fatality rate was 1.66 percent, according to the bulletin.

Over 4.61 lakh samples have been tested so far, with 4.15 lakh of them turning negative for coronavirus, it added.

