UK records 'terrible toll' of 150,000 Covid-19 pandemic deaths

-
ALSO READ
Ireland registers maiden win over S Africa with 43-run victory in 2nd ODI
EU rejects UK demand for new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
Singapore increasing virus managing facilities amid fear of Omicron surge
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
-
The UK crossed another grim COVID-19 milestone after recording 150,000 deaths since the pandemic hit the country in 2020, even as the Omicron variant surge continues with a further 146,390 daily infections and 313 deaths on Saturday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus pandemic has "taken a terrible toll on our country" as he renewed his appeal for people to get vaccinated and thanked the National Health Service (NHS) for its life-saving efforts.
"Each and every one of those is a profound loss to the families, friends, and communities and my thoughts and condolences are with them," said Johnson.
"Our way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get their booster or their first or second dose if they haven't yet. I want to thank everyone in the NHS and all the volunteers who have come forward to help with our country's vaccine programme," he said.
Opposition Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer described the figure as a "dark milestone" for the UK.
"Our thoughts are with all those who have lost someone and we thank everyone for supporting the vaccination effort," he said. He also reiterated calls for a public inquiry to take place to "provide answers" and ensure "lessons are learned".
It comes as the UK's Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, became the first Cabinet minister to suggest further cutting down the seven-day self-isolation period for mild COVID cases to five days as the country was on the road from pandemic to endemic.
The US recently shortened the self-isolation period to five days, but Zahawi pointed out that it was important to remember that in the UK isolation begins when you get symptoms while in the US it starts from when you test positive.
He told the BBC that the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had said that there might be a higher spike if the period was cut from seven to five days but the government would keep the measure under review as staff absences due to self-isolation continue to pile significant pressure on frontline services.
However, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said such a move would be an "utterly wrongheaded" approach to dealing with coronavirus.
"Hard to imagine much that would be less helpful to trying to 'live with' COVID," she tweeted.
Meanwhile, ministers have denied media reports that indicate an end to the current system of providing the public access to free home kits for lateral flow tests.
"We are not calling to end free lateral flow tests," Zahawi said.
These tests are currently available through the NHS as people are advised to test at least twice a week and before attending large gatherings, to try and prevent asymptomatic transmission.
It is also used by workers to be able to return to work after testing negative on day 6 and day 7 of their self-isolation period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU