UK to give 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses to South Korea in shot swap

Britain's government has announced plans to share more than a million doses of with in a vaccine swap.

The plans to ship more than a million doses of its stockpile of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to in the coming weeks. is attempting to fully vaccinate 70 per cent of its population by the end of October.

The Department of Health says the vaccine doses are not immediately required in the and won't affect Britain's programme to roll out booster shots for parts of the population this fall and winter. South Korea will return the same number of doses to Britain by the end of the year.

Officials add the doses swapped with South Korea are not part of Britain's commitment to send 100 million vaccines overseas.

Britain has donated 10.3 million vaccines to other nations, including 6.2 million through the vaccine-sharing facility COVAX. The rest were donated bilaterally to countries in need.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)