UK to give 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses to South Korea in shot swap

-
ALSO READ
China in $1.5-billion swap deal as Sri Lanka seeks to shun IMF
Sri Lanka signs three-year $1.5 billion currency swap deal with China
SoftBank soars 10% after stock swap deal with Deutsche Telekom
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to be ready for confrontation with US
South Korea reports 565 more Covid-19 cases, raising total to 147,422
-
Britain's government has announced plans to share more than a million doses of coronavirus vaccine with South Korea in a vaccine swap.
The UK plans to ship more than a million doses of its stockpile of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to South Korea in the coming weeks. South Korea is attempting to fully vaccinate 70 per cent of its population by the end of October.
The Department of Health says the vaccine doses are not immediately required in the UK and won't affect Britain's programme to roll out booster shots for parts of the population this fall and winter. South Korea will return the same number of doses to Britain by the end of the year.
Officials add the doses swapped with South Korea are not part of Britain's commitment to send 100 million vaccines overseas.
Britain has donated 10.3 million vaccines to other nations, including 6.2 million through the vaccine-sharing facility COVAX. The rest were donated bilaterally to countries in need.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU