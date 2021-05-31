Ukraine's first shipment of 184 oxygen concentrators arrives in India

-
ALSO READ
Walmart, Flipkart mobilise resources to help India fight against Covid-19
UK to send vital medical equipment to India to fight against Covid crisis
Covid-19: US sends consignment carrying 545 oxygen concentrators to India
Covid-19: Delhi sees surge in demand for oximeters, oxygen concentrators
Make rational use of medical oxygen, ensure no wastage: Centre to states
-
An aircraft carrying the first shipment of 184 oxygen concentrators arrived from Ukraine to India on Monday, as the country battles the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
"Thank Ukraine for first shipment of 184 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.
Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of COVID-19.
India has received medical help and assistance from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines, PPE kits.
Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported the lowest single-day COVID-19 rise in 46 days with 1,65,553 cases reported in the last 24 hours while 3,460 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection taking the total COVID-related death toll to 3,25,972.
The cumulative number of the COVID-19 cases has increased to 2,78,94,800, with a daily positivity rate stands at 8.02 per cent, which is less than 10 per cent for the sixth consecutive day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU