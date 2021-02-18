UN chief urges G20 nations to prepare 'Global Covid-19 Vaccination Plan'

-
ALSO READ
UN experts: Covid-19 pandemic upped extremist threats in conflicts
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Vaccine can't undo damage from Covid; it's time to reset: UN chief Guterres
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
-
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed that the Group of 20 (G20) set up an emergency task force to prepare a "Global Vaccination Plan" against Covid-19.
"We have come together to create the COVAX facility, the one global tool to procure and deliver vaccines for low- and middle-income countries. COVAX requires to be fully funded. But we must do even more. Our efforts need to be comprehensive and well-coordinated everywhere," said Guterres on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The world urgently needs a Global Vaccination Plan to bring together all those with the required power, scientific expertise as well as production and financial capacities, he told an open debate of the Security Council on "ensuring the equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines in contexts affected by conflict and insecurity."
"I believe the G20 is well placed to establish an emergency task force to prepare such a Global Vaccination Plan and coordinate its implementation and financing," said Guterres.
This task force should include all countries capable of developing vaccines or to produce them if licenses are available, together with global vaccination organisations, other relevant technical organisations and international financial institutions. The task force would have the capacity to mobilize the pharmaceutical companies and key industry and logistics actors, he said.
"I am ready to galvanize the full United Nations system in support of this effort. The G7 (Group of Seven) meeting later this week can create the momentum to mobilize the necessary financial resources," said the UN chief.
At this critical moment, vaccine equity is the biggest moral test facing the global community, he said. "We must ensure that everybody, everywhere, can be vaccinated as soon as possible."
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU