Under-construction wall collapses in Noida, labourers feared trapped



An unknown number of labourers were feared trapped under the debris of an under-construction wall that collapsed here on Tuesday morning.
"A boundary wall at Jalvayu Vihar in Sector-21 has collapsed. All senior police officials are present on the spot and rescue operation is currently underway on war-footing," an official told IANS.
As per latest reports, a JCB-crane has been employed to remove the debris and so far two people have been rescued.
More details are awaited.
--IANS
uj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 11:49 IST