Under-construction wall collapses in Noida, labourers feared trapped

An unknown number of labourers were feared trapped under the debris of an under-construction wall that collapsed here on Tuesday morning.

IANS  |  Noida 

4 people died, 9 admitted to a hospital after a wall near Jal Vayu Vihar society in Noida Sector 21 collapsed this morning. (ANI)
"A boundary wall at Jalvayu Vihar in Sector-21 has collapsed. All senior police officials are present on the spot and rescue operation is currently underway on war-footing," an official told IANS.

As per latest reports, a JCB-crane has been employed to remove the debris and so far two people have been rescued.

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 11:49 IST

