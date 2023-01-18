Union Cabinet to meet today; discussion on political resolution likely

A meeting of the is scheduled to be held in the capital on Wednesday.

The meeting has come two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday conducted its two-day Executive meeting in which concluded on Tuesday with the extension of the party's president JP Nadda till June 2024.

This has been the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (JP) Nadda-ji, the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority. Modi-ji will return to lead the country as the Prime Minister."

According to sources, the proposal for Naddda's extension was mooted by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi asked party workers to sketch more events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in future for strong cultural national unity, sources said.

Laying emphasis on programs that bind the nation in one thread, PM Modi asked party workers, to insist on organizing more programs like the Kashi-Tamil Sangam, so that all the states share their culture, civilization and heritage with each other and the country unites culturally in the one thread of unity.

Sources added that the attendees also discussed a nine-point political resolution moved by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

