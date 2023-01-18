JUST IN
Business Standard

Union Cabinet to meet today; discussion on political resolution likely

According to the report, the attendees will also discussed a nine-point political resolution moved by Kiren Rijiju

Topics
Union Cabinet | Delhi | Centre

ANI  Politics 

Cabinet Committee on Security
File Photo: PTI

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held in the national capital on Wednesday.

The meeting has come two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday conducted its two-day National Executive meeting in Delhi which concluded on Tuesday with the extension of the party's national president JP Nadda till June 2024.

This has been the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (JP) Nadda-ji, the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority. Modi-ji will return to lead the country as the Prime Minister."

According to sources, the proposal for Naddda's extension was mooted by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi asked party workers to sketch more events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in future for strong cultural national unity, sources said.

Laying emphasis on programs that bind the nation in one thread, PM Modi asked party workers, to insist on organizing more programs like the Kashi-Tamil Sangam, so that all the states share their culture, civilization and heritage with each other and the country unites culturally in the one thread of unity.

Sources added that the attendees also discussed a nine-point political resolution moved by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 07:23 IST

