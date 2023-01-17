BJP shows receipts of Rs 1,917 crore; Congress Rs 541 crore in FY22

-
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has shown total receipts of Rs 1,917.12 crore and expenditure of Rs 854.46 crore in Financial Year 2021-22.
It received contributions through electoral bonds to the tune of Rs 1,033.7 crore.
The Congress in its annual audit report for Financial Year 2021-22 has shown its expenditure at Rs 400.41 crore and receipts of Rs 541.27 crore.
It has shown grants, donations and contributions to the tune of Rs 347.99 crore.
In its annual audit report for Financial Year 2021-22, the Communist Party of India has shown receipts of 2.87 crore and expenditure of Rs 1.18 crore.
Their annual reports were put in public domain by the Election Commission on Tuesday.
The three are amongst the eight recognised national parties.
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 23:03 IST
