Gujarat reports 1,311 new Covid-19 cases; 1,414 recover, nine die

reported 1,311 new



positive cases on Wednesday, which increased the number of cases in the state to 1,46,673, the health department said.

With the death of nine patients, the fatality count rose to 3,531 during the day, it said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases on Wednesday, with a total of 1,414 patients getting discharged. With this, the recovery count went up to 1,26,657, the department said in a release.

The state's recovery rate has now reached 86.35 per cent.

A total of 51,385 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours at the rate of 790.54 tests per day per million of population, it added.

As many as 48,06,040 samples have been tested so far, it said.

