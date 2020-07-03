Regulator allows Zydus Cadila human clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine

After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential Covid-19 vaccine indigenously developed by Ahmedabad-based Healthcare Ltd got nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday for human clinical trials, government sources said.

The approval process was fast-tracked following recommendation by the subject expert committee on Covid-19, considering the emergency and unmet medical need during the pandemic.

"DCGI Dr V G Somani has given approval for the phase I and II clinical trials (on humans) of the potential novel vaccine developed by Healthcare Ltd on Thursday after its animal studies was found to be successful," a official source in the know of the developments told PTI.





The assent for human trials was given after the company submitted data of clinical trial on animals to the DCGI, in which the vaccine candidate was found to be successful with respect to safety and immunogenicity, sources said.

The company is likely to start enrolment of subjects soon.

"The phase I and II trials will take around three months to be completed," the source said.

A couple of days earlier, the country's 'first' indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indican Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology (NIV), had got the nod for human clinical trials from the DCGI.

