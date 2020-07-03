UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to policemen killed in Kanpur encounter

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to the eight policemen who were allegedly killed by criminals during an encounter in Kanpur.
"Uttar Pradesh will never forget the martyred policemen who had discharged their duties with unmatched courage. Their sacrifice will not go in vain," the Chief Minister said on Twitter.
The eight policemen who lost their lives in the encounter are - CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.
Also, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), HC Awasthi had said in the morning that the operation is still underway to nab the criminals who had fled after shooting at the police.
