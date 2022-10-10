UP CM Yogi announces three-day state mourning for Mulayam Singh Yadav

-
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav who died on Monday.
The 82-year-old Yadav passed away in Medanta hospital in Gurugram.
"Uttar Pradesh government announces three-day state mourning on the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honour," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.
According to sources, Adityanath also talked to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav over the phone and expressed his condolences.
Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, assembly speaker Satish Mahana, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, and senior BJP leaders also condoled the death of Yadav.
"The news of the death of the senior SP leader and former Chief Minister is saddening. I express my sympathies to the family members and well-wishers of the leader. May God give them strength to face the grief," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 12:33 IST
