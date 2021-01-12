UP farmers export 30 tonnes of green chillies, tomatoes to B'desh, Nepal

-
ALSO READ
Wholesale-retail inflation gap the widest in vegetables and pulses
Expensive vegetables, high metal prices push WPI inflation to 1.32%
Govt procures 10.7 million tonnes of paddy at MSP for Rs 20,180 crore
Retail prices of tomatoes, onions, potatoes rise due to supply disruptions
US pulls back from broad import bans for cotton, tomatoes from China
-
Farmers from Ghazipur district have exported 30 metric tonnes of green chillies and tomatoes to Bangladesh and Nepal.
As many as 1,500 farmers from Patal Ganga and adjoining areas of Ghazipur district are earning sufficient money through their hard work. In fact, the importers from Nepal and Bangladesh also visited the farmers in Ghazipur to make their payment.
In Ghazipur, farmers are being provided the expertise to export along with higher productivity and growing of crops at international standards.
Regional in-charge of Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Dr C.B. Singh said, "The soil of the Ganges-Doab region is very fertile which helps farmers to produce vegetables without chemical fertilisers that are further exported to different countries. Apart from being hard-working, the farmers are also relying on the policies of the government as a result of which the vegetables from this region are being exported abroad."
The efforts made by the farmer producer organisations and the UP government have ensured that farmers now get double the price for their crops.
Many farmers are now focusing on banana cultivation along with other vegetables. In this area, tomato cultivation of good quality is also being adopted on a large scale.
The government is encouraging the farmers in different types of farming skills along with traditional farming so that they can earn more money.
--IANS
amita/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU