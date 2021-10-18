UP Governor hands over cheques worth Rs 2.83 crore to SHGs in Ghaziabad

-
ALSO READ
Ghaziabad police not keen on probing Twitter's role in viral video: HC
Cheque bouncing up in April during second wave of Covid-19: HDFC Bank
Govt likely to drop plan to decriminalise cheque bounce offences
Notice over UP incident: Twitter says available for questioning via video
Do Indian governors carry their own weight or are they mere rubber stamps?
-
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said women are playing a vital role to curb the dowry system and other such regressive tradition prevailing in society for a long time.
Women empowerment will become successful when they will concentrate on the education of their children, he said.
Patel distributed kits to 181 anganwadi centres at a private institute at Mohan Nagar.
She gave out Rs 2.83 crore worth of cheques to 11,000 members of self help groups (SHGs).
During her visit to the district jail, the Governor provided 3 LED lights and five computers for the barracks of women inmates for skill development, an official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU