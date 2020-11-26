UP to be ready by Dec 15 to accept Covid-19 vaccine: Health minister

Health Minister Jay Pratap Singh on Wednesday said the state already has an established system of cold chain across all its districts and remaining work at some places will be completed by December 15 to accept vaccine for COVID-19 whenever it is ready.

He said the cold chain got established in all 75 districts of the state as part of earlier vaccination process for various diseases like rubella given to children up to the age of five years.

"We have a centralised management system for cold chains wherein we get alert even if there is a slight reduction in temperature in storage. Still, work has started for the construction of storage rooms wherever we have felt a need for it. These will have walk-in coolers, walk-in deep freezers as per need," Singh said.

"By December 15, we will have these (cold storage chain) remaining ones ready to accept the vaccine whenever it is ready. By December 15 we will be 100 per cent ready," he told reporters during a visit to Noida to review the pandemic situation.

He said review work is underway to assess the condition of machines and preparation of technicians.

"We have 70,631 vaccinators ready and have also trained ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife), lab technicians and pharmacists once or twice. We are also gearing up to get any additional manpower if needed," the minister said.

Singh said he had attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers of all states on Tuesday during which the distribution process of COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it is ready, was also discussed.

During the visit, the minister inspected the district hospital and was briefed by District Magistrate Suhas L Y, CMO Deepak Hoti among others.

