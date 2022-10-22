Upcoming G-20 summit will promote Punjab for business, says CM Mann

Chief Minister on Saturday said the summit, scheduled to be held in the holy city of Amritsar in March 2023, will promote the state as a preferred destination for business on the international level and it will also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses.

Announcing that he will leave no stone unturned to make the event a success, the Chief Minister said this is a golden opportunity when can be presented as a land of best opportunities and by bringing maximum investment they can create new employment opportunities for the youth.

During a meeting here to review the preparations for the summit, the Chief Minister said leading countries of the world are participating in this summit to be held in March.

He said the state considers itself fortunate to have the opportunity to host this event, in which leading countries from around the world will discuss education and labour and other crucial issues.

The Chief Minister said extensive arrangements will be made for the success of this global event.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister was told that to ensure the success of the event, the holy city will be divided into five major sectors on administrative basis.

Senior officers of the civil and police administration of the state will be posted in these sectors for proper management. During the convention, these officers will be responsible for smoothing the entire work in their respective jurisdictions.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister took the stock of the works to be done to further embellish the structure of the city and said whatever work is being carried out, it should be of best quality, which will benefit the residents of the city for a long time.

Minister of Local Government Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh along with Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal were present on this occasion.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister paid obeisance to Sri Darbar Sahib along with Cabinet ministers and greeted the people of on auspicious Bandi Chhor Diwas and Diwali.

