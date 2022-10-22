JUST IN
Dengue situation under complete control, assures UP deputy CM Pathak
Youth should work with dedication for growth of country, says Sonowal
PMAY has become major medium for ushering in socio-economic change: PM Modi
Delhi Court extends Jacqueline's interim bail till November 10 in PMLA case
Maharashtra records 387 Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 457 recoveries in a day
Around 1.8 mn diyas to be lit; laser show to be part of Ayodhya Deepotsav
Uddhav Thackeray to tour flood-hit areas of Aurangabad on Sunday
Sanction of Rs 7,565 cr for Rajasthan in this year's budget: Vaishnaw
Govt will keep working to fulfil Guru sahibs' vision, says PM Modi
Delhi traders urge buyers to return to markets for Diwali shopping
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Upper Bhadra scheme will be Karnataka's first national project, says Bommai
Business Standard

PM has constantly sought to create new avenues for jobs: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly sought to create new avenues and opportunities for livelihood, govt jobs and income for the country's youth

Topics
Narendra Modi | Jitendra Singh | Job creation in india

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jitendra Singh
Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly sought to create new avenues and opportunities for livelihood, government jobs and income for the country's youth.

He said that right from the beginning the prime minister has given the highest priority to the issues and concerns related to the youth.

The prime minister has constantly sought to create new avenues and opportunities for livelihood, government jobs and income for the youth, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

In his welcome address at a Rozgar Mela at the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) here, he said that very soon his department will come out with the next instalment of appointment letters to meet the target of 10 lakh government jobs in the next few months.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday launched Rozgar Mela -- the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel -- via video conferencing.

During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

Singh said all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in mission mode.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta joined Singh in addressing the newly inducted appointees at the Rozgar Mela at the ISTM Ground.

He distributed appointment letters to 40 out of 532 new appointees assigned to him from Ministries of Defence, Railways, Home, Finance, Communications, Labour, Mines, Information and Broadcasting, Water resources, Department of Space and Banks, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

"Rest of the letters will be distributed by today itself by concerned departments, it said.

The minister noted that the appointment letters released by the prime minister covers government posts at all levels including Grade-A, Grade-B (Gazetted), Grade-B (Non-Gazetted) and Grade-C.

Singh said the 75,000 appointment letters issued on Saturday cover nearly all the ministries and departments in the government and their beneficiaries are spread across all the states and Union territories of the country.

He hoped that these young new recruits in the government will have the opportunity to contribute in the process of nation building over the next 25 years to realise the dream of India in the centenary of its independence in 2047.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 19:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU