Uphaar fire: Delhi court convicts Ansal brothers in evidence tampering case

-
ALSO READ
What sets luxury apart from premium in the residential realty market
Real estate sector to cross $1 trillion by 2030: Housing Secretary
Q4 of FY21 sees recovery in housing prices as pandemic tapers: CARE Ratings
Covid pandemic hits housing supply, launches down 59% in April-June
Top 7 cities see 113% rise in housing sales, new launches jump: Report
-
A Delhi court on Friday convicted real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also held a former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and individuals P P Batra and Anoop Singh guilty in the case.
The court is likely to hear arguments on quantum of sentence on Monday.
The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy which had claimed 59 lives, in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.
The apex court however released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay Rs 30 crore fine each, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.
Two other accused, Har Swaroop Panwar and Dharamvir Malhotra, died during the course of the trial.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU