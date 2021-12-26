US donates 5 million doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan

-
The United States has announced shipping an additional five million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan through the COVAX facility.
"The United States asked Santa to bring an additional 5 million doses of the life-saving Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan, just in time for the holidays," The Express Tribune quoted the US Embassy statement.
The embassy said that the donation "should arrive on December 25 on Christmas Day or shortly thereafter, bringing the total number of the vaccines donated by the US government to the Pakistani people to more than 37 million."
"Getting vaccinated is the best gift you can give your loved ones this holiday season. Celebrate the coming new year by getting your jab," said US Embassy Islamabad's Charge d'affaires Angela P Aggeler.
The statement said that the Pfizer vaccines are part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfil President Joe Biden's commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic, The Express Tribune reported.
"The United States has already delivered more than 300 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine worldwide," said the statement.
It also said that the US has also provided USD 69.4 million in Covid-19 assistance through a partnership with the government of Pakistan.
"Since the start of the pandemic, the United States and Pakistan have worked together to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, and case tracking in all districts, and support frontline healthcare workers," it said.
