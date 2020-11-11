US reports 1 million new coronavirus cases in a month, death toll soaring

-
ALSO READ
Colombia reaches 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases
'Indian exceptionalism' may not explain low mortality rate from coronavirus
New York records over 1,000 coronavirus cases in a day since June
Israel reports 874 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, tally reaches 302,770
How much coronavirus we encounter affects the outcome. So wear a mask
-
The US has surpassed 1 million new confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of November.
The tally of cases in just 10 days shows the reach of the virus amid a strong fall surge.
Several states posted new highs Tuesday, including 12,000 new cases in Illinois and more than 7,000 in Wisconsin, where the governor planned to take the unusual step of delivering a live address to the state urging unity and cooperation to fight the virus.
The death toll is also soaring and hospitals in several states are at the breaking point. Indiana reported 63 new deaths Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU