Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath pledges to make state TB-free by 2025

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh moving towards self-reliance in power sector: Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath dispensation's days are numbered: Akhilesh Yadav
Crimes against women rising in UP, dismiss Yogi govt: Cong to Centre
Loan waiver, robust procurement help Yogi weather the farm storm
Poor state of women safety in Uttar Pradesh disturbing: Priyanka Gandhi
-
After successful management of COVID-19 and eradication of encephalitis, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged to make Uttar Pradesh Tuberculosis-free by 2025.
Addressing an event at Vidyagyaan School, in Kasmanda Block of Sitapur on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, Adityanath urged the people, ministers, and lawmakers to adopt a TB patient each and help in achieving the target to make the state free of the disease by 2025.
Each TB patient will be entitled to Rs 500 per month for a nutritious diet and the cash amount will be directly transferred to the patient's account.
The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to complete a full course of TB treatment, which is absolutely free in the state.
Similarly, to combat poliomyelitis, the Yogi-led BJP government launched the largest ever mass immunisation campaign against polio, targeting 3.40 crore children.
The Chief Minister, on Tuesday, virtually inaugurated regional RTPMU established in Gorakhpur and honoured the District Tuberculosis Officers of the five districts.
He also inaugurated 25 digital X-ray machines and 451 Truenat machines which will increase the COVID testing in the state and launched LPA (Line Probe Assay) labs established in Gorakhpur and Meerut.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU