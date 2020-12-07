Uttar Pradesh coronavirus update: 1,515 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths

-
With 1,515 fresh cases, the total number of those infected by coronavirus went up to 5,56,397 in Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll rose to 7,944 following 20 more deaths on Monday.
The total number of active cases stood at 21,732, of which, 10,241 are in home isolation and 2,122 in private hospitals, Additional Chief Secretar (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.
Till now, 5,26,721 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said, adding that 1,861 people were discharged in the past 24 hours.
The recovery rate of the state stands at 94.67 per cent, the official said.
According to a health department bulletin, 248 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Lucknow, 176 from Meerut and 155 in Ghaziabad among others.
Two deaths each have been reported from Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Fatehpur and one each from Lucknow , Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Hardoi, Etawah, Gonda, Ghazipur, Farrukhabad, Unnao, Mainpuri, Kanpur Dehat and Kasganj, it said.
Over 1.44 lakh tests were done in the state on Sunday taking the total number of tests conducted so far to over 2.04 crore, Prasad added.
