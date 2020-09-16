Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 death toll rises to 4,690, cases cross 330,000

With 86 fresh fatalities, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,690 in on Wednesday, while the tally of cases climbed to 3,30,265 with 6,337 more people testing positive for the viral disease.

The state now has 67,002 active COVID-19 cases and 2,58,573 people have recovered from the disease till date, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 4,690 and the total number of cases has risen to 3,30,265, he added.

While 6,337 fresh cases were detected in a span of 24 hours, the number of patients discharged was 6,476, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 78.29 per cent.

More than 1.5 lakh tests for detecting COVID-19 were conducted on Tuesday, raising the total number of such tests carried out in the state to over 78 lakh, he said.

Presently, 35,415 patients are in home isolation, which is 52.85 per cent of the active cases, the official said.

Among the patients, 13.91 per cent is in the age group of 0-20 years, the maximum of 48.42 per cent is in the age group 21-40 years, 28.77 per cent is in the age group of 41-60 years and 8.9 per cent is in the age group of 60 years and above, he said.

Prasad said a drive would be conducted from October 1-15 to identify the children who could not be vaccinated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that these children will be vaccinated in a special campaign run from November to January.

