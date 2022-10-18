Uttar Pradesh govt hikes DA of its employees to 38% from July 1, 2022

Ahead of Diwali, the government has announced an increase in and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34 per cent at present to 38 per cent from July 1.

In a tweet on Monday midnight, the Chief Minister's office said, " Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to increase the rate of and dearness relief from the present 34 per cent to 38 per cent with effect from July 1, 2022, keeping in mind the wider interest of the state employees and pensioners/family pensioners."

Further details are awaited.

