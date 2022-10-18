JUST IN
Top Headlines: Diesel car cost likely to rise, recession in 2023, and more
TMS Ep283: Wheat stocks, asset allocation, Andrew Holland, aircraft lease
Many times UP cops arrest innocent, claims top Uttarakhand officer
India can help Afghan people in difficult times, says S Jaishankar
Indian ambassadors to 15 nations give suggestions for UP's development
Popular Front of India's activist arrested in UP's Mau by ATS squad, police
PM Modi to review work progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex today
Ordinance on SC/ST reservation quota hike soon: Karnataka Minister
Bowbazar residents hit by metro fiasco need to claim compensation in a week
Odisha emerging as leading destination for industries: CM Patnaik
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Top Headlines: Diesel car cost likely to rise, recession in 2023, and more
Business Standard

Uttar Pradesh govt hikes DA of its employees to 38% from July 1, 2022

Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh govt has announced an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34 per cent at present to 38 per cent from July 1.

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Dearness Allowance

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph

Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34 per cent at present to 38 per cent from July 1.

In a tweet on Monday midnight, the Chief Minister's office said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief from the present 34 per cent to 38 per cent with effect from July 1, 2022, keeping in mind the wider interest of the state employees and pensioners/family pensioners."

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

amita/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 08:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU