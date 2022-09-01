Uttar Pradesh govt to conduct survey of unrecognized madrassas across state

-
ALSO READ
How Eduvacancy is changing the way institutes hire teachers in India
Delhi Teachers University to provide world-class training: Sisodia
Taliban to bring new curriculum in Afghanistan for girls' education
Five 'teachers' with fake appointment letters held in UP's Jhansi district
EAC-PM report recommends scheme for urban jobless, universal basic income
-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced to conduct a survey of unrecognized madrassas in the state to gather information about number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others.
Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said that the state government will conduct the survey as per the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madrassas.
"The survey will begin soon," the minister told PTI.
During the survey, details such as name of madrassa and the institution operating it, whether it is running in a private or rented building, number of students studying there, and information regarding facilities of drinking water, furniture, electricity supply and toilet will be collected, Ansari said.
Information regarding number of teachers in the madrassa, its curriculum, source of income and its affiliation with any non-government organisation will also be gathered, he said.
To a question whether the state government would start the process of recognizing new madrassas after this survey, the minister said that at present, the government's aim is to collect information only about unrecognized madrassas.
It is noteworthy that at present there are a total of 16,461 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 560 are given government grants. New madrassas have not been included in the grant list for the last six years in the state.
The minister said that according to the order issued on Wednesday, in case of disputed management committee in madrassas or absence of any member of the committee, the Madrassa principal and district minority welfare officer will be able to make appointments from the deceased dependent quota.
Earlier, if there was any problem in the managing committee, the dependent of the deceased had to face difficulties in getting the job.
Ansari said that now on the application of the teachers and non-teaching staff of aided madrassas, they can be transferred with the consent of the managers of the madrassas concerned and with the approval of the registrar of the state madrassa education council.
He said that women employees working in madrassas will also get maternity leave and child care leave as per the rules.
Meanwhile, Diwan Saheb Zaman, general secretary of Teachers Association Madaris Arabiya, welcomed these decisions of the state government and said that it would benefit madrassa teachers and non-teaching staff.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 07:51 IST