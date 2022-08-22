JUST IN
Five 'teachers' with fake appointment letters held in UP's Jhansi district

Five high school teachers, including two women, have been arrested after they were found to be working on the basis of forged appointment letters

IANS  |  Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) 

Custody, police custody, jail, arrest
Representative Image

Five high school teachers, including two women, have been arrested after they were found to be working on the basis of forged appointment letters.

The 'teachers' were posted in three different government schools in the district.

The matter came to light after one of the cases was unearthed by higher authorities in Prayagraj during scrutiny.

 

According to reports, five persons, all from Azamgarh, have been working in Jhansi district at three different schools since July 2022.

A report was lodged against them by the respective principals in Mauranipur and Garotha police stations of the district.

They have been identified as Panchdev, Narendra Kumar Maurya and Ranvijay Vishwakarma appointed at Khararura government high school of Garotha tehsil, Mainawati at Bamhori Suhagi and Amrita Kushwaha at Government high school, Veera, of Mauranipur tehsil.

All the five have been booked under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC and sent to jail.

Jhansi district inspector of schools Omprakash Singh, "All the five appointments were found wrong and fictitious during scrutiny at the higher level. The moment the matter came to my knowledge from the directorate of education, Prayagraj, I ordered police action. We are now scrutinising all the fresh appointments."

A notice has also been served to the principals of these schools on how they inducted the teachers without the consent of the district education department.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 10:36 IST

