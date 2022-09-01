JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt hikes windfall profit tax on export of diesel, jet fuel: FinMin

The levy on domestically-produced crude oil too has been increased by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs 13,300

Topics
Finance Ministry | Fuel prices | oil export

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

oil prices
Govt hikes windfall profit tax on export of diesel, jet fuel: FinMin

The government has hiked the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 13.5 per litre and that on jet fuel exports to Rs 9 per litre.

The levy on domestically-produced crude oil too has been increased by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs 13,300.

At the fourth fortnightly review, the government raised the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 13.5 per litre from Rs 7, while on ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) exports, it was hiked to Rs 9 per litre from Rs 2, according to a finance ministry notification issued on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 07:26 IST

