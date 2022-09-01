Govt hikes windfall profit tax on export of diesel, jet fuel: FinMin

-
-
The government has hiked the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 13.5 per litre and that on jet fuel exports to Rs 9 per litre.
The levy on domestically-produced crude oil too has been increased by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs 13,300.
At the fourth fortnightly review, the government raised the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 13.5 per litre from Rs 7, while on ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) exports, it was hiked to Rs 9 per litre from Rs 2, according to a finance ministry notification issued on Wednesday.
Thu, September 01 2022. 07:26 IST