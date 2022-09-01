Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore encounter identified

-
ALSO READ
2 Jaish terrorists die in Baramulla overnight encounter on Thursday
Two Pakistani JeM militants killed in encounter in Kashmir's Kulgam
Hybrid terrorist, one helper arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
JeM terrorist among 3 ultras killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K, 1 killed
-
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday identified the two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed in the Sopore encounter.
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district following which two terrorists were killed.
The terrorists have been identified as Mohd Rafi, a resident of Sopore and Kaiser Ashraf, a resident of Pulwama.
"Killed JeM terrorists were categorized and identified as Mohd Rafi of Sopore and Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Rafi was earlier booked under PSA twice. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. As per input, they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore: Jammu and Kashmir Additional director general of police (ADGP) Kashmir V Kumar said.
Earlier ADGP Kashmir informed that two terrorists killed in the encounter were affiliated with the JeM terror outfit.
A civilian was also injured during the encounter and has been shifted to Srinagar hospital where his condition is said to be stable, ADGP said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 07:20 IST