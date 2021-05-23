Uttar Pradesh has reported 506 cases of black fungus and 19 deaths

-
ALSO READ
AIIMS to develop guidelines to treat black fungus amid rising cases
Delhi govt sets up panel for distribution of Amphotericin-B injection
Telangana declares black fungus as notifiable disease under epidemic act
Odisha declares black fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act
Hospitals should inform govt before black fungus treatment: K'taka Dy CM
-
Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 506 cases of black fungus and 19 deaths.
According to a status report prepared by the state Health Department, the infection has been recorded across 66 health centres of the state.
The state government on Friday had declared black fungus a notifiable disease.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration has stated that 124 cases of black fungus have been reported at their centre.
The other centres where cases of black fungus have been reported include: RMLIMS (14), Chandan Hospital (16), Era's Lucknow Medical College and Hospital (1) and Super Speciality Hospital, Burns and Trauma Centre (5).
In Meerut division, 115 cases have been recorded.
The list recorded 46 cases in Ghaziabad, 23 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 17 in Varanasi, 10 in Agra, and eight each in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur and Bareilly.
--IANS
amita/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU