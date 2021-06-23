Uttar Pradesh records 55 Covid fatalities, 208 fresh infections

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

With 55 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, the cumulative death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,336 while total cases in the state climbed to 17,04,790 with 208 new infection cases.

Of the 55 deaths, 15 were reported each from Lucknow and Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Of the 208 fresh COVID-19 cases, Lucknow reported 14 and Prayagraj 13 cases.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 302 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection and have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,78,788.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,666, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.69 lakh samples in the state have been tested while so far, over 5.59 crore samples have been tested.

First Published: Wed, June 23 2021. 19:25 IST

