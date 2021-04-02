Uttar Pradesh sees 2,967 new coronavirus cases, reports 16 deaths

-
Uttar Pradesh reported 16 more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll to 8,836, while 2,967 new cases took the tally in the state to 6,22,736, according to a health department bulletin.
The number of active cases in the state is 14,073 and 5,99,827 people have so far recovered from the infection, it said.
The highest number of fresh cases was reported from state capital Lucknow (940), the bulletin said.
The new cases included 253 in Varanasi, 213 in Allahabad, 152 in Kanpur Nagar and 144 in Jhansi, it said
Lucknow also reported the highest number of fresh deaths at nine. Two deaths were reported from Varanasi and one each from Kanpur Nagar, Ballia, Mathura, Etawah and Pilibhit, the bulletin said.
On Thursday, 1.47 lakh tests were conducted, taking the total tests done in the state so far to 3.50 crores, it said.
