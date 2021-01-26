Uttarakhand CM condemns violence during farmers' tractor rally on R-Day

-
ALSO READ
Tight security for Republic Day celebrations, tractor parade by farmers
Farmers gear up for much-anticipated tractor parade on Republic Day
No headway at police-farmers meeting over tractor rally on Republic Day
Farmers ride caravan of tractors into Delhi ahead of Republic Day
Farmers' protest: SC asks Delhi Police to take call on R-Day tractor rally
-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday condemned the vandalism on the streets of Delhi on Republic Day terming them as the doing of "anarchic elements in the name of farmers".
A tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult -- hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.
"What was done by some anarchic elements in the name of farmers today in Delhi should not have happened. Anyone who indulges in an act like this on the occasion of a national festival cannot be a farmer," Rawat said, addressing a programme held by the India Development Council here on collective singing of Vande Mataram on Republic Day.
He also said he salutes farmers who did not take part in the aggressive demonstrations in Delhi on Republic Day.
"There can be no logic in destroying public property like this," he said.
Asserting that the Centre's new agri laws are in the interest of farmers, the chief minister said they are a step towards doubling their income.
Tens of thousands of protesters clashed with police in multiple places, leading to chaos in well known landmarks of Delhi and suburbs on Tuesday, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day, leaving the farmers' two-month peaceful movement in tatters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU