Uttarakhand CM directs police to prepare for Kumbh, Char Dham Yatra, Covid

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that the coming times will be challenging for the state police considering the Kumbh, and COVID-19.

All preparations for the and should be completed on time, said the Chief Minister at a meeting with senior officers of the police department to review the law and order situation in the state.

Stating that the first Shahi Snan of the was very successful, he said, "The number of devotees will increase further in the upcoming three snans of the Complete preparations should be made for crowd management in the Kumbh and a proposal should be prepared if more force is needed."

Rawat said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also assured that more force will be provided for the Kumbh.

Citing the Kumbh, and Covid-19, the CM pointed to the need for increasing the number of vehicles with the police department. He also stressed developing CCTV camera networks in small mountain towns. The Chief Minister added that the department should focus on modernisation considering the need of the times.

