Uttarakhand reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, state's count surges to 2,623

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the coronavirus cases in the state to 2623, said State Health Department in a bulletin.
As per the department's bulletin, the death toll in the State stands at 35.
A total of 68 patients have recovered today, taking the total number of recovered persons to 1,721 in the state.
According to the Health Ministry, the country has reported a total of 4,56,183 cases of which 1,83,022 are active cases while there are 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The death count has gone up to 14,476 with 465 deaths in the last 24 hours.
