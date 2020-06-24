Uttarakhand reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, state's count surges to 2,623

JUST IN
A health official collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 inside a government school, in New Delhi. Photo: ANI
A health official collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19. Photo: ANI

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the coronavirus cases in the state to 2623, said State Health Department in a bulletin.

As per the department's bulletin, the death toll in the State stands at 35.

A total of 68 patients have recovered today, taking the total number of recovered persons to 1,721 in the state.

According to the Health Ministry, the country has reported a total of 4,56,183 cases of which 1,83,022 are active cases while there are 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The death count has gone up to 14,476 with 465 deaths in the last 24 hours.
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 23:15 IST

