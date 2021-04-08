Vacant civic buildings must be turned into Covid-19 hospitals: Thane mayor

-
Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske on
Thursday directed the civic administration to make available vacant civic buildings and properties to private hospitals at nominal rates to set up COVID-19 treatment facilities.
The mayor has written to the civic administration and sought its immediate compliance, an official statement said.
The city has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, causing acute shortage of beds and accessories, the Mhaske said.
The civic administration should throw open the unoccupied and vacant civic properties for setting up COVID-19 treatment centres, he said.
The mayor also directed the civic administration to permit hospitals that have more than 25 beds to start treatment for COVID-19 patients.
He further stated that the temporary COVID-19 hospital set up at a parking plaza in Thane city should be made a permanent one.
