Vacant civic buildings must be turned into Covid-19 hospitals: Thane mayor

mayor Naresh Mhaske on



Thursday directed the civic administration to make available vacant civic buildings and properties to private hospitals at nominal rates to set up COVID-19 treatment facilities.

The mayor has written to the civic administration and sought its immediate compliance, an official statement said.

The city has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, causing acute shortage of beds and accessories, the Mhaske said.

The civic administration should throw open the unoccupied and vacant civic properties for setting up COVID-19 treatment centres, he said.

The mayor also directed the civic administration to permit hospitals that have more than 25 beds to start treatment for COVID-19 patients.

He further stated that the temporary COVID-19 hospital set up at a parking plaza in city should be made a permanent one.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)