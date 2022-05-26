Vegetable prices up amid supply shortage in Delhi; tomatoes at Rs 60/kg

-
ALSO READ
Tomato prices may soften from Dec with arrival of fresh crop: Govt
Tomato prices likely to stay elevated for another 2 months: Crisil
Tomato prices soar, hitting already constrained family budgets
Centre expects the high tomato prices to soften from December
Tomato prices to remain elevated for two more months: Crisil Research
-
After LPG cylinder, rising prices of tomatoes and green vegetables are jeopardising the common man's kitchen budget. In the national capital, tomatoes are being sold for Rs 60-80; while in many cities its prices have reached Rs 100 amid shortfall in supply.
Apart from tomatoes, green vegetables have also gone costlier in comparison to the last week. As per vendors, these prices will increase further in the coming days as they argue "vegetables often become expensive during the rainy season".
According to traders at Azadpur and Ghazipur Mandi, Asia's largest vegetable and fruit market, the arrival of tomato (in the market) has fallen down to about a third, leading to a steep rise in its prices. Tomato is selling at Rs 65-80 per kg in the retail market.
Lemon is being sold in Delhi for Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg. Similarly, brinjal is at Rs 60 to 80 per kg, calabash (laoki) Rs 50, cauliflower Rs 100 to Rs 120, onion and potato Rs 40, capsicum Rs 100 to Rs 130, carrot Rs 80 and spinach is being sold at Rs 60 per kg.
Other vegetables are also becoming expensive amid the shortfall in supply, said a trader, adding that the farmers have not planted new crops due to fear of loss, which would further increase the prices of vegetables in coming days.
--IANS
msk/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU