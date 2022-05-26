Prashant Kishor to prepare ground for 'Jan Suraaj' campaign within 10 days

-
-
In a bid to prepare ground for "Jan Suraaj" (Good Governance) campaign, ace political strategist-turned-political leader Prashant Kishor (PK) will start his mission from Bihar's Vaishali within 10 days.
"The actual idea is to establish regional connections with the people who are active in society," he said.
During the first press meet in Patna on April 5, Kishor claimed that he wanted 18-20,000 people to join his campaign. Now, he has already met with 60,000 people from across the state and everyone is enthusiastic about joining the campaign and are wanting to change the system, he added.
He said due to the enthusiasm and eagerness that they are showing towards Jan Suraj campaign, they are wanting him to visit their respective areas and the regional connectivity programme is geared towards this.
He said that he will start from Vaishali and then go to other districts according to the wishes of the people. "Such a regional connectivity initiative will actually help to understand what actual problems people of Bihar are facing now. We want to prepare separate plans for separate issues. The motive of Jan Suraaj campaign is not only to connect with people but also provide solutions to them as well," he said.
The Jan Suraaj campaign is kicking off from Mahatma Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran district on October 2 this year and he will do a Padyatra of 3,000 km across Bihar.
During the 3,000 km Padyatra, he said that he will cover 12 to 15 km in one day and stay there at night, and not come to his residence in Patna in between to rest.
