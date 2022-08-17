JUST IN
Puri lauds govt's move to shift 1,100 Rohingyas to EWS flats in Delhi
RSIC plans to set up air cargo complex at Dabok airport in Udaipur
IRCTC cancelled train today, 17 Aug: More than 105 trains cancelled today
Drones spotted near Ambala air base over 2 days, police initiates probe
CBI questions KC Venugopal in solar scam sexual exploitation case
Stalin to meet Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankar, PM today; discuss TN's key issues
Terrorists lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in J-K's Shopian
Top Headlines: Common charger for all mobiles; banks rush to woo depositors
India's IT Secy appointed to high-level UN panel on internet governance
Welfare schemes secure economic justice: DMK to SC on 'freebies' remark
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Passenger train collides with goods train in Maha's Gondia; 2 injured
Business Standard

KP killing: J-K admin to attach house of terrorist, police arrest kin

Jammu and Kashmir administration initiated the process of attaching the house of a terrorist who killed a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian, while his father and 3 brothers were arrested for sheltering him

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Kashmiri Pandits | terrorists

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Representative Image
Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday initiated the process of attaching the house of a terrorist who killed a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian, while his father and three brothers were arrested for sheltering him.

Police said Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard in a Shopian village on Tuesday and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation but Wani, a categorised terrorist of the banned Al-Badr outfit, fled in the cover of darkness after hurling grenades at the approaching police party, they said.

During the search operation, police also recovered arms and ammunition from Wani's house, prompting the authorities to place his father and three brothers under arrest besides initiating the process of attaching their house.

Wani was identified by eyewitnesses and Sunil Kumar's cousin as the person who fired indiscriminately at him and his brother while they were working in the apple orchard on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced that it would start the process of "attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of terrorism as per section 2(g) and 25 of ULP Act (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act)" and asked people not to shelter or harbour terrorists/terror associates.

Under this provision, all kinds of properties that have been derived or obtained from the commission of any terrorist act or intended to be used for a terrorist act can be seized.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 12:48 IST

`
.