JUST IN
'Very poor' air quality in Delhi; minimum temp settles at 8.8 degrees C
J-K can't develop until democratic rights are guaranteed: Farooq Abdullah
Allocation of all coal mines done through open auction, says Kishan Reddy
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur
Placements in national skill development programme 'abysmally low': Report
AAP divides Delhi in 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for monitoring areas
UP to develop one wetland in every district to promote eco-tourism
PM Modi to inaugurate sustainability themed Mopa airport in Goa today
PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Maharashtra
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
J-K can't develop until democratic rights are guaranteed: Farooq Abdullah
Business Standard

'Very poor' air quality in Delhi; minimum temp settles at 8.8 degrees C

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, while air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category

Topics
Delhi | Air Quality Index | Delhi air quality

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, while air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category.

The air quality index was measured at 329, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Relative Humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 88 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies throughout the day.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal. The minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average temperature.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 11:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.