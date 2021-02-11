'Very poor' AQI, dense fog continues over Delhi, visibility affected

-
Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Thursday with a thick layer of fog engulfing parts of the city and affecting visibility.
The overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 320, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported AQIs of 309 in ITO, 300 in RK Puram and 315 in Chandni Chowk, all in the 'very poor' category.
Other parts of the city like Sri Aurobindo Marg (263), Punjabi Bagh (270) and Aya Nagar (253) reported AQI in the 'poor' category.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported similar conditions over other parts of North India.
"Dense to very dense fog observed in many pockets over Punjab, isolated pockets over east UP. Moderate to dense fog observed in isolated pockets over Haryana, Saurashtra and Kutch and north Rajasthan. Shallow to moderate fog in a few pockets over Delhi and west UP," the IMD informed.
At the Delhi Airport, low visibility procedures are in progress due to the fog.
"All flight operations are currently normal. For further assistance, please get in touch with the airline concerned," the Delhi Airport said in a statement.
