Vidisha incident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 51
Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow
FinMin allows Madhya Pradesh to raise Rs 1,423 cr through market borrowing
MP police file FIR against Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists over tweets
MP CM urges Gadkari to approve road projects worth Rs 1,858 cr
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives after they fell into the well in the Ganjbasoda area in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.
PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin those who lost their lives in the incident.
"Anguished by the tragedy in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives," PMO India tweeted.
As many as eight bodies have been recovered from a well in Madhya Pradesh's Ganjbasoda area of Vidisha on Friday.
The incident took place when a rescue operation was going on to pull a child out of the well.
Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang had informed that 19 people have been rescued from the spot.
Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident. He also said that compensation of Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured along with free medical treatment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU