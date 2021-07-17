Patnaik announces Rs 453 cr Covid aid to women SHGs under Mission Shakti

-
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the COVID assistance package of Rs 453.50 crore for self-help groups under Mission Shakti.
According to the announcement, Rs 169 crore will be given to the 338 block-level Mission Shakti federations for the construction of their own Mission Shakti Bhavan, a revolving fund of Rs 84.50 crore for the business development and 200 crores will be provided towards interest subvention on bank loans to the Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the state Mission Shakti.
"Today is a historic day and the Mission Shakti Bhavan, which will be constructed at block-level for self-help groups will be used for training, the opening of sales outlets for manufactured goods and discuss their own programs," he said.
Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "The Mission Shakti is a huge institution of 70 lakh Women and the development force of Odisha."
Expressing confidence in their ability, the Chief Minister said, "You go ahead, I am with you."
The Chief Minister also said that the Women have enhanced the reputation of the Mission Shakti movement by doing a lot of good things, starting with the management of temporary health centers during the COVID period, making masks, creating awareness among the people. "I have always said that if women are empowered, the family and society will be empowered and the nation will be strong. The course of history will also change."He further said the state government had sanctioned Rs 84.50 crore as a revolving fund to the Block Level Federation's adding that the state government is providing interest-free loans to the women of Mission Shakti. "Last year, the state government paid Rs 125 crore as interest rebates, but this year it has increased to Rs 200 crore,". As per Sujata R Karthikeyan, Commissioner Mission Shakti, In the last two years goods and services of worth Rs 2,800 crore have been procured from various self-help groups of Mission Shakti, she said that the target is to provide Rs 6,000 crore bank loans to Mission Shakti women have been set for the year 2021-22.
