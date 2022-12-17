Visit each street, get it cleaned in your presence: Delhi CM to councillors

JUST IN
States have equal responsibility with BSF to check cross-border crime: Shah
Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | New Delhi | AAP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the newly-elected AAP councillors to visit every colony in their ward and get it cleaned in their presence.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 134 wards in the recently-concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and ended BJP's 15-year rule. The BJP won 104 wards, while Congress could only win nine.

"We all have to clean Delhi together. I appeal to all councillors -- go to each and every street, colony in your ward and get it cleaned in your presence," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The first meeting of the newly-elected MCD will be convened on January 6 next year.

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 17:17 IST

