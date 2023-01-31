Vistara crew restrains unruly passenger on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight

-
ALSO READ
Singapore Airlines confirms Vistara-Air India merger discussions
What challenges could emerge from the Air India-Vistara merger?
Covid safety rules increased unruly passenger behavior on flights: Data
DGCA asks Air India to maintain a database of all unruly passengers
TMS Ep316: Pvt credit, Air India-Vistara merger, Markets, New rice variety
-
A passenger travelling on a Vistara flight to Mumbai from Abu Dhabi was restrained by the crew for "unruly and violent behaviour", the airline said on Tuesday.
The incident, which took place on Monday, was reported to the relevant authorities as per the standard operating procedures, while the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival, Vistara said in a statement.
We confirm that there was an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK-256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on January 30. In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer, the full service carrier said.
The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other passengers onboard of their safety and security, Vistara said.
The airline did not share other details about the incident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 10:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU