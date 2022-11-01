JUST IN
Business Standard

Vivek Joshi takes charge as secretary of dept of financial services

Topics
Finance Ministry | financial services

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

financial services secretary, Dr Vivek Joshi
Dr Vivek Joshi

Senior bureaucrat Vivek Joshi on Tuesday took charge as the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance.

Joshi replaced Sanjay Malhotra who is slated to take over as Revenue Secretary.

Prior to this appointment, Joshi, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, was the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

DFS keeps a tab on the functioning of banks, financial institutions, insurance companies and the National Pension System.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 21:06 IST

