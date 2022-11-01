Vivek Joshi takes charge as secretary of dept of financial services

-
-
Senior bureaucrat Vivek Joshi on Tuesday took charge as the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance.
Joshi replaced Sanjay Malhotra who is slated to take over as Revenue Secretary.
Prior to this appointment, Joshi, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, was the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
DFS keeps a tab on the functioning of banks, financial institutions, insurance companies and the National Pension System.
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 21:06 IST
