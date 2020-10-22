Voda Idea, Nasscom Foundation launch app-based solution for women safety

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea declines 4% ahead of Q4 results; here's what brokerages say
Vodafone Idea surges 35% on report Google eyeing 5% stake, trims gain later
Vi is We: Two yrs after merger Voda Idea integrates to create new identity
Voda Idea dips 5% as loss grows to Rs 11,742 cr; here's what brokerages say
Voda Idea jumps 129% in 10 days; should you buy? Here's what experts say
-
Vodafone Idea and Nasscom Foundation on Thursday launched MyAmbar an app-based solution for women safety in India.
Developed under the 'Connecting for Good program', MyAmbar app aims to help women understand and raise their voice against violence.
"Vodafone Idea Foundation, the CSR arm of Vodafone Idea, in partnership with Nasscom Foundation, Sayfty Trust, and UN Women today announced the launch of 'MyAmbar' (meaning My Sky) - a solution designed and developed especially for safety and empowerment of women in India," a joint statement said.
The app is available in English and Hindi, and is geared to provide women with easy access to key helpline numbers and service providers across the country.
It aims to help them through a step-by-step risk assessment tool, guiding them through various ways of dealing with their current status, the statement said adding that an extensive service directory also helps them reach out to legal and counselling services at a click of a button.
"The MyAmbar app brings ready help and education for all women on gender-based violence to understand the issue and avail support services. It also helps create a safe haven for the survivors and high-risk victims to log in their complaints and seek help without bias or judgment," the statement said.
Commenting on the launch, P Balaji, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea said the 'MyAmbar' app is devised to assist women in distress by facilitating information and access to support, over a single platform.
"Our association with Nasscom Foundation and other stakeholders will help lend spread and scale to this endeavour to educate women, help them understand and recognise the constituents of abuse around them and gain access to verified information on medical, legal and mental health services located close by," Balaji said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU